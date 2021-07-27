CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its second quarter.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 13 cents per share.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $512,000 in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $393,000.
The company's shares closed at $2.22. A year ago, they were trading at 83 cents.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.