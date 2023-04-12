TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
Despite the average price of a gallon of paint increasing nearly $3 a gallon in the past year, overall paint satisfaction has held steady, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study, SM released today. Additionally, the percentage of paint customers applying their own interior paint has increased to 70%, up from 65% in 2022.
“As more homeowners take on their own painting projects, the increased costs make the quality of the paint that much more important,” said Christina Cooley, senior director of the home and retail intelligence practice at J.D. Power. “95% of respondents indicated they experienced no problems or defects, showing that from ease of application to long-lasting beautiful color, paint brands and retailers are delivering high-value products and excellent customer support.”
Study Rankings
Sherwin-Williams ranks highest in the interior paint segment with a score of 872. BEHR (867) ranks second and Benjamin Moore (865) ranks third.
BEHR ranks highest in the exterior paint segment with a score of 865. Benjamin Moore (864) ranks second and Sherwin-Williams (859) ranks third.
Benjamin Moore ranks highest in the exterior stain segment with a score of 868. Sherwin-Williams (854) ranks second and Cabot (843) ranks third.
Ace Hardware ranks highest in the paint retailer segment with a score of 889. Benjamin Moore independent retailers (882) ranks second and Sherwin-Williams Paint Store (880) ranks third.
The 2023 U.S. Paint Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 4,640 customers who purchased and applied interior paint, exterior paint and/or exterior stain in the past 12 months. The study was fielded from December 2022 through January 2023.
About J.D. Power
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 50 years. The world's leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.
J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.
