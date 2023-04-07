DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 7, 2023--
The "Influenza Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global influenza diagnostics market size reached US$ 893.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,461.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.55% during 2022-2028.
Influenza Diagnostics Market Trends:
The elevating prevalence of several chronic diseases, such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, etc., that increase the risk of influenza, is primarily driving the global influenza diagnostics market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population, who are more prone to respiratory tract infections, is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising availability of advanced diagnostic immunoassay formats along with the growing usage of miniaturized devices in influenza diagnostics is positively influencing the global market.
Moreover, the introduction of CLIA-waived POC molecular influenza tests and the shifting consumer preferences from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing are also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, the emerging popularity of rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) that are convenient to use and provide results in approximately fifteen minutes is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, various initiatives by WHO to strengthen influenza surveillance, monitoring, and data utilization, are also stimulating the market growth. In line with this, numerous government bodies are becoming more actively involved in taking preventative steps to reduce the risk of influenza.
For instance, the U.S. CDC and the South-East Asian Region (SEAR) have collaborated to support non-researched bilateral influenza as a response to avian, seasonal, and pandemic influenza. In the coming years, the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in influenza diagnostics to minimize the timelines for sample processing and facilitate error-free results is expected to drive the global influenza diagnostics market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global influenza diagnostics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on product, test type, type of flu and end user.
Breakup by Product:
- Test Kit and Reagents
- Instruments
- Others
Breakup by Test Type:
- Molecular Diagnostic Tests
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests
- Other Molecular Tests
- Traditional Diagnostic Tests
- Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Tests
- Viral Culture Tests
- Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test
- Serological Tests
Breakup by Type of Flu:
- Type A Flu
- Type B Flu
- Type C Flu
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global influenza diagnostics market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global influenza diagnostics market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global influenza diagnostics market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global influenza diagnostics market?
5. What is the breakup of the global influenza diagnostics market based on the product?
6. What is the breakup of the global influenza diagnostics market based on the test type?
7. What is the breakup of the global influenza diagnostics market based on type of flu?
8. What is the breakup of the global influenza diagnostics market based on the end user?
9. What are the key regions in the global influenza diagnostics market?
10. Who are the key players/companies in the global influenza diagnostics market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Influenza Diagnostics Market
6 Market Breakup by Product
7 Market Breakup by Test Type
8 Market Breakup by Type of Flu
9 Market Breakup by End User
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Coris Bioconcept
- Danaher Corporation
- DiaSorin S.p.A.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Holding AG)
- Hologic Inc.
- Meridian Bioscience Inc.
- Qiagen N.V
- Quidel Corporation
- Sekisui Diagnostics LLC (Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd.)
- Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).
