GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 16, 2023--
Ingenovis Health ( Ingenovis ) has announced the inclusions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bart Valdez and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Betty Wageman to the Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2023 Staffing 100 North America List. The list, published for the twelfth time by SIA and sponsored by Indeed, honors industry leaders who have positively impacted the field of workforce solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005246/en/
Bart Valdez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Ingenovis Health, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts’ (SIA) 2023 Staffing 100 North America List. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Ingenovis has been on an impressive trajectory since its inception, thanks to Bart, Betty and the leadership team,” said Karen Teitelbaum, Ingenovis Board Member and Past President & CEO of Sinai Chicago. “Hospitals and health systems nationwide greatly benefit from the valuable services the company provides.”
Valdez, a steady advocate for the care and well-being of clinicians, has more than two decades of experience in the human capital management sector. He led Ingenovis to rank as a top-seven healthcare talent provider within his first two years as CEO, and was previously CEO of Fastaff and U.S. Nursing, where he implemented strategic measures for long-term growth and oversaw unprecedented revenue acceleration.
“It is a great privilege to be included on this list alongside other industry leaders dedicated to the development of the healthcare workforce, including our Chief Commercial Officer Betty Wageman,” Valdez said. “Our purpose is to build a home for healthcare talent and I am proud to lead a mission-driven company, and do our best to stem the tide of attrition among clinicians.”
With more than 25 years of healthcare staffing experience, Wageman makes her second appearance on the list. As CCO, she ensures the company’s clients and MSP partners receive the highest level of service and uninterrupted quality patient care. Wageman accomplishes this by leading teams to create comprehensive workforce solutions and ensure excellence in delivery.
“I’m honored to be included among my colleagues as we all work toward the common goal of placing skilled healthcare clinicians where they are needed most,” said Wageman. “As our industry continues to experience unprecedented shortages, we are all dedicated to being part of the solution. It is essential that organizations like ours develop ecosystems where providers can grow and thrive, to deliver the best patient care to systems nationwide.”
The Ingenovis portfolio is comprised of seven category-leading companies, all working in concert to stem the tide of provider attrition. Driven by Valdez’s commitment to cultivating a clinician-first philosophy throughout the organization, Ingenovis introduced the ACT program to help clinicians grow and thrive. This evolving platform continues introducing new and advanced programs to help reinforce clinicians’ career development and advancement, and advocates for providers’ personal and professional well-beings across the family of brands.
About Ingenovis Health
Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare, combining the power of industry-leading workforce solutions providers and a technology-forward approach to advance the delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include Trustaff Travel Nurses, Fastaff Travel Nursing, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing Corporation, VISTA Staffing Solutions, Springboard Healthcare and CardioSolution. For more information, visit ingenovishealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005246/en/
Beth Balsam,Beth@X2PR.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HOSPITALS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY OTHER HEALTH HEALTH INSURANCE
SOURCE: Ingenovis Health
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/16/2023 08:44 AM/DISC: 02/16/2023 08:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005246/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.