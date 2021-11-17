IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that Cloud Summit ‘22, one of the IT channel’s largest cloud-centric partner gatherings, has opened registrations for the event in Miami Beach, Florida, from May 17-19, 2022.
Since its first edition in 2009, Cloud Summit has helped partners build, grow and scale their way to becoming cloud enterprises. Under the banner, A Future of Even More, the Summit in May will host the technical expertise, solutions and resources needed to overcome today’s toughest business challenges and capitalize on tomorrow’s promise.
“We’re thrilled to host Cloud Summit ‘22 in Miami, a city embracing innovation,” said Nimesh Davé, president of Ingram Micro Cloud. “We are excited to once again connect problem solvers and innovators to provide even more insight, more inspiration and more opportunities.”
New announced speakers include Megan Smith, former United States Chief Technology Officer under President Obama, in addition to conference keynotes from Admiral William McRaven, filmmaker Jimmy Chin, Microsoft’s Rodney Clark and others.
During the first day of Cloud Summit ’22, attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative solutions, gain key insight and crucial channel knowledge with a focus on helping businesses grow now, and for the future. On day two of the event, industry-leading vendors will exhibit the market’s latest technologies, solutions and strategies designed to support transitioning cloud businesses into cloud enterprises. Cloud Summit will also debut new dynamic sessions including scaling IaaS services, growing a next-generation IaaS strategy, digitizing and maintaining go-to-market strategy, leveraging PSA data to grow your business intelligence and more.
“Cloud Summit is the preeminent forum of your peers—leading cloud visionaries and technology and service providers,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president at Ingram Micro Cloud. “We’re going to once again usher in the next phase of growth, unlock strategies to scale and learn more about cybersecurity, IaaS and the latest cloud technologies.”
Ingram Micro Cloud is closely monitoring the situation and updates surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19 and Cloud Summit will be in full compliance with all local health and safety measures.
To register for Cloud Summit ‘22, visit here.
About Ingram Micro Cloud
Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problems solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.
