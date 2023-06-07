OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 7, 2023--
Black & Veatch, a global leader in critical infrastructure solutions, has been selected and will be named among Kansas City’s Best Companies to Work For by Ingram’s Magazine.
Ingram’s Magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For” recognizes workplaces of the highest quality in the Greater Kansas City area—those whose management practices, educational and advancement opportunities, benefits and spirit of teamwork set them apart from tens of thousands of other companies.
“Our inclusion in Ingram ’s list is yet another testament to Black & Veatch’s stellar reputation built by a world-class team of global professionals,” said Patrick Hogan, Chief Client Officer at Black & Veatch. “Our portfolio of infrastructure solutions and expertise — combined with our collaborative, inclusive and innovative culture — enables our clients to deliver on goals such as decarbonization, water security and broader access to digital communications.”
The recognition comes on the heels of several accolades that further demonstrate Black & Veatch’s top-rated culture and its position as an industry leader. Most recently, the company was ranked among the world’s leaders in power, telecommunications and water by Engineering News-Record. In addition, Black & Veatch recently announced that Newsweek named it as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” in 2023.
“As employee-owners, we each play a role in creating, cultivating and upholding our culture,” said Joy Johnson, interim Chief Human Resources Officer at Black & Veatch. “The result is a workplace we can all feel proud to be a part of. We are excited to continue to work together to be the invaluable difference we make to each other, our communities and our clients.”
The annual “Best Companies to Work For” list features companies that have created the best workplaces in the region through a strategic mix of compensation, benefits and organizational culture.
About Black & Veatch
Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2022 were US$4.3 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com and on social media.
