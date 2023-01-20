DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2023--
The "Injectable Drugs Market, By Molecule Type, By Drug Class, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug injection is a method of introducing a drug into the bloodstream via a syringe and needle. Injectable drugs are used to treat wide variety of diseases and disorders. The method improves the speed and effectiveness of drugs to the target. Drug delivery using injections are used for curative care and immunization.
Market Dynamics:
Increase in adoption of injectable drugs, rise in prevalence of chronic and neurological disorders, increase in focus on the development of injectable drugs, increase in demand for biologics, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are major factors expected to drive growth of the global injectable drugs market during the forecast period.
For instance, in May 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection, Eli Lilly's once-weekly GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonist indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes.
Moreover, in January 2021, U.S. FDA approved Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine, injectable formulation) as a complete regimen for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus type 1 (HIV-1) infection in adults. This is the first FDA-approved injectable, complete regimen for HIV-infected adults that is administered once a month.
Key Features of the Study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global injectable drugs market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global injectable drugs market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, Sanofi SA, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gilead Sciences Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Baxter International Inc., among others.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global injectable drugs market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global injectable drugs market.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Molecule Type:
- Small Molecule
- Large Molecule
Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Drug Class:
- Blood Factors
- Cytokines
- Peptide Hormone
- Immunoglobulin
- Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs)
- Insulin
- Other Drug Classes
Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Application:
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Pain
- Other Applications
Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Company Profiles:
- Amgen Inc.
- Novo Nordisk AS
- Sanofi SA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Baxter International Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Increasing incidence of chronic disorders, such as cancer
- Availability of alternative drug delivery methods
- Increase in adoption of injectable drugs across the globe
- Impact Analysis
- Key Highlights
- Regulatory Scenario
- Product launch/Approvals
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Analysis
- Merger and Acquisition Scenario
4. Global Injectable Drugs Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Molecule Type, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Drug Class, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Application, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Injectable Drugs Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
10. Section
