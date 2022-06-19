Inke changed its name into Inkeverse, to comprehensively embrace the web3.0

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 19, 2022--
Recently, Inke (3700.HK) declared that its brand and strategic direction were comprehensively upgraded, changed its name into Inkeverse, and marched toward metaverse in its business.
The president of Inkeverse Group, Feng Yousheng expressed that Inke had completed thorough changes, and that its business layout covered three plates (live streaming, blind date and social contact). Inke it has been successfully transformed into a company promoting performance growth with matrix products from that with single product.
Inkeverse has introduced the layout of metaverse, including the immersive KTV function of Inke live streaming “Panoramic Karaoke”, “Loverse”. The company is also creating product of “the Place”, aiming at users of Generation Z in Europe and America.
Feng Yousheng said that metaverse attracted extensive market attention when proposed by Facebook last year. In fact, however, Inke put forward the all-scenario strategy in 2020, hoping to integrate social contact and entertainment scenes, and connect online and offline as well as practical and virtual scenarios.
However, Feng Yousheng considered that metaverse should be viewed in the long run, and the cycle might be 10 years, 20 years or even 30 years. The present technology and infrastructures of metaverse are still at an initial stage. Inkeverse will keep pursuing the direction of metaverse intensely, and realize iteration continuously according to the practical hardware and network conditions.
In the past web2.0 era, Inke had a series of product matrixes, and our team has accumulated rich experience. The vision of Inkeverse is still to create the most influential new social platform for all scenarios, and meet users’ segmented social needs.
The Executive Chief Editor of Inkeverse Group, Huang Qin also interpreted the brand in a completely new way. “In the new logo, the most unique design is I and R in Inkeverse.” First, they symbolize two spatial dimensions (reality and virtuality), and are the symbolic expression of the “digital twin” concept in metaverse. Besides, the above two letters can also be treated as two people in cooperation. Inkeverse has also established a brand-new slogan – see the future. It conveys the idea of no limit and continuous exploration.
