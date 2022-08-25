NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022--
Innisfree M&A Incorporated was ranked the top Global Proxy Solicitor in Bloomberg’s Global Activism League Table and Refinitiv’s Shareholder Activism Report for the first half of 2022. Innisfree was also ranked as the top solicitor in Bloomberg’s U.S. Activism League Table for the same period and was involved in all of the top five largest advanced-stage proxy fights identified by Bloomberg for the same period.
Innisfree was also ranked the top M&A Proxy Solicitor in the Corporate Control Alert League Table for the first half of 2022, having advised on 33 deals representing an aggregate total market value of more than $229 billion.
So far this year, Innisfree’s activism and M&A engagements include: McDonald’s Corp in its successful proxy fight defense against Icahn Enterprises; Ventas in its successful defense against Land & Buildings’ proxy fight; Hasbro in its proxy contest win against Alta Fox; Sachem Head Capital in placing three of its nominees on the Board of US Foods Holding Corp; Kohl’s Corp in its defense against Macellum Capital; Huntsman in its proxy contest win over Starboard Value; the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Inc.; Discovery in its acquisition of Warner Media from AT&T; and JetBlue in successfully executing the agreement to acquire Spirit Airlines.
Arthur B. Crozier, Innisfree’s Chairman, noted, “Innisfree works relentlessly to advise clients during transformational events, including activism and M&A. These top rankings are particularly gratifying as they reflect the tireless contributions from our team that has grown to nearly 70 skillful individuals as we celebrate our 25 th anniversary this year. Our goal when we started in 1997 was to build the leading firm in our industry by focusing on hiring the best talent available and developing superior analytical tools and approaches in order to deliver the results our clients expect.
“Speaking on behalf of the entire management team, we could not be prouder of—nor more grateful to—our remarkably bright, dedicated employees. We look forward to continued success for our clients through 2022 and beyond.”
