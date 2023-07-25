BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that the Company has received approval to conduct clinical trial of its second generation pan-TRK inhibitor zurletrectinib (ICP-723) to treat pediatric patients (2 to 12 years old) in China. This is following the clinical trial of zurletrectinib for adolescent patients (12 to 18 years old) after showing good safety and efficacy in adult patients.
Zurletrectinib was developed to treat advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring NTRK fusion genes, including breast cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer, thyroid cancer, sarcoma, etc., and for patients resistant to the first generation of TRK inhibitors.
Dr. Jasmine, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said, “NTRK gene fusion is more common among pediatric patients. By now, our clinical study with zurletrectinib has covered NTRK fusion patients at all ages. We will continue to accelerate the clinical trials of zurletrectinib, looking forward to providing better treatment options for patients early.”
About InnoCare
InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases with unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, and United States.
