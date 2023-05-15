InnoPhase IoT Enables End-to-end Sensor to Cloud IoT Solutions with Multi-Year Battery Life

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
InnoPhase IoT, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company specializing in ultra-low power Wi-Fi IoT solutions, announced multiple end-to-end (E2E) sensor to cloud customer solutions based on its Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/BLE SoC and modules. The solutions accelerate the transition to battery powered cloud connected IoT market applications. By delivering an approximately 10+ year battery-operated sensor solution featuring a lower power consumption Wi-Fi module and optimized cloud connectivity reference software, InnoPhase IoT is fueling rapid growth of IoT designs.
Multi-protocol Wi-Fi/BLE support from Talaria TWO enables both direct-to-cloud low-power Wi-Fi sensor connectivity without the need for an intermediate gateway and a cloud connectivity gateway solution for legacy BLE-based IoT sensor applications. E2E capabilities allow Wi-Fi and BLE IoT devices to be easily managed and monitored via cloud software.
The battery-operated sensor solution delivers rapid time to market, cloud connectivity, low power, and low total cost of ownership for broad-based applications such as smart home and factory automation, commercial building management, access and air quality monitoring, smart retail, industrial IoT, smart healthcare and pet and people tracking, and more.
“Our end customer was looking for seven plus years of battery life for a temperature probe and a cloud connectivity gateway solution for a remote temperature monitoring IoT application. We selected InnoPhase IoT’s ultra-low power Talaria TWO Wi-Fi solution and its market-ready cloud connectivity reference software to meet our design targets and time to market needs,” said Dave Pulvermacher, COO at Matrix Product Development, a developer of IoT devices.
According to Adam Zilberbaum, CEO at Sunsa Homes, a manufacturer of the Sunsa Wand that delivers retrofit window blind automation, “We’ve incorporated the InnoPhase IoT Wi-Fi sensor solution into our battery-powered Sunsa Wand to allow customers to control their window blinds from anywhere using iPhone and Android apps. In addition, light and temperature sensors can trigger the opening and closing of blinds based on temperature and comfort preferences. It was important that we connect directly to Wi-Fi without using a hub.”
Prabhakar Annavi, CEO at IoT solutions and product development provider Eoxys said, “We’ve incorporated the InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module in our BLE Beacon Gateway connectivity solution. Our gateway interfaces with Bluetooth enable IoT devices on one end while providing Wi-Fi connectivity to the cloud. The InnoPhase IoT solution was easy to productize and is working out well for us and our end customers.”
According to Steve Chan, GM at Embux Technology, “We are seeing a transition to direct-to-cloud Wi-Fi connectivity for sensor applications in the industrial IoT, smart home and building markets. InnoPhase IoT’s Talaria TWO Wi-Fi module helps us meet the needs for long battery life, cloud connected sensors working in conjunction with our industrial access points and gateways.”
The InnoPhase IoT sensor-to-cloud solution is currently available. A reference design is ready for evaluation and OEM solutions are available for a fast time to market and high-volume production.
