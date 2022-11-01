Innovaccer Appoints TG Ganeshan as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022--
Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, today announced that TG Ganeshan has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective today. He succeeds former CFO Naveen Gupta, who has served Innovaccer since 2017, and who will remain with the Company as a strategic advisor. TG’s appointment closely follows that of Inder Sidhu, who joined Innovaccer’s executive leadership team in October as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006058/en/
TG Ganeshan’s extensive financial, operational, and strategic experience will help the Company drive the next phase of growth (Photo: Business Wire)
TG is a veteran CFO with broad healthcare experience and expertise that spans the provider, payer, and life sciences markets. He brings more than two decades of public and private company financial leadership experience to Innovaccer, including operational, strategic, M&A, capital markets, and investor relations responsibilities at leading healthcare IT companies, startups, and Fortune 500 companies.
He will report to CEO Abhinav Shashank and lead Innovaccer’s global accounting and finance, corporate development, and legal functions. He will play a crucial role in Innovaccer’s long-term growth by overseeing Innovaccer’s financial strategy and execution; leading the evaluation of M&A opportunities and other strategic investments; and ensuring the company has best-in-class governance, financial reporting, and internal processes in place to meet all current and future regulatory requirements.
“Healthcare is approaching an inflection point in terms of technology and how it's used,” TG said. “There’s a lot of friction today in the flow of healthcare information. Patient data is buried in best-of-breed point solutions that aren’t interoperable. For healthcare to deliver seamless consumer experiences, information flow is critical. Innovaccer removes the friction with a cloud-native platform that can house all of the solutions healthcare stakeholders need within a single, globally scalable, secure ecosystem; and provides the infrastructure that allows organizations to start innovating from day one. There’s nothing else like that in healthcare today. That’s the next wave of healthcare technology, and that’s what makes this opportunity so exciting to me.”
TG spent the past six years leading financial operations at some of the industry’s top healthcare IT organizations, including serving as CFO of RxSense; CFO of Optum’s Payer Markets (a multi-billion dollar business within OptumInsight) as well as Optum’s Payment Integrity businesses; and SVP of Finance at Equian (acquired by Optum). Before entering healthcare, TG held financial leadership roles at companies such as Hilton Worldwide, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Anheuser-Busch Companies.
At RxSense, TG helped build the consumer business division, as well as a platform business, establishing the company as the second-largest brand in the direct-to-consumer space. While CFO at Optum, TG consolidated acquired and internally developed solutions into a unified payer market solutions group, transforming it into a high growth, high margin business. TG was also instrumental in Optum’s recent acquisition of Change Healthcare. Earlier, he led Equian’s merger with and integration into UnitedHealth Group’s Optum business, a transaction considered one of the most successful private equity deals in 2019, in terms of shareholder returns, and which established Optum as the market leader for Payment Integrity solutions.
“I’m delighted to welcome TG to our executive leadership team as CFO,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO and cofounder of Innovaccer. “It’s rare to find someone with TG’s blend of financial, healthcare, and enterprise IT industry experience, along with a broader perspective gained from working with global B2B and B2C organizations. His record leading financial operations, and providing strategic financial direction to grow companies, will be essential for us as we continue to expand and help our customers achieve exceptional outcomes. We thank Naveen for his tremendous contributions over the past five years. He has played an instrumental role in our success to date and in setting the foundation for Innovaccer to continue on our rapid trajectory.”
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the U.S., enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 39 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006058/en/
CONTACT: Press Contact:
Sachin Saxena
Innovaccer Inc.
sachin_saxena@innovaccer.com
415-504-3851
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY FINANCE ACCOUNTING HEALTH TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SOFTWARE PRACTICE MANAGEMENT GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH DATA MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Innovaccer Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/01/2022 12:16 PM/DISC: 11/01/2022 12:16 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006058/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.