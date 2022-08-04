KANSAS CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022--
Innovation Festival, the inaugural music and tech convergence set to debut this weekend at Crown Center, has made the decision to offer free general admission to their music festival on Saturday, August 6th. The announcement follows the news that Black Pumas have canceled a string of festival dates, including their scheduled set at Innovation Festival. Hometown favorites The Greeting Committee will now headline the show, along with The Regrettes, Argonaut & Wasp, and a dozen other bands and DJs. Other activities include a silent disco, a brewery showcase featuring breweries from the region, food trucks, innovation features, and more. Free general admission will make the festival more accessible and allow more guests to experience the power of music, science and innovation.
When the Black Pumas canceled festivals on three different continents, including Innovation Festival, organizers were faced with a dilemma. “We were extremely disappointed but we undeniably want the show to go on,” said Sonia Hall, President & CEO of BioKansas, the non-profit curator of the event. “Our sponsors stepped up and not only will it continue, it’s now free for general admission. The support from our sponsors allowed us to make the inaugural Innovation Festival something all of Kansas City could enjoy.”
The music portion of Innovation Festival is held at the conclusion of a pair of two-day conferences highlighting advancements in medical and agricultural research being made in the Kansas City area. A strong emphasis has been placed on the opportunities for professional growth and quality of life in the metro area for early career scientists who will be attending from across the country.
The all-day festival at Crown Center will run from 11:00 am - 10:00 pm, and will contain two stages of live music, a silent disco, a brewery showcase, and more. A portion of Black Pumas’ fee will be donated to Midwest Music Foundation, who unites and empowers the Kansas City area music community through wellness services, health care grants, and education and career development. General admission is now free and no ticket is required to attend. Those under 16 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Special experiences including the MarshMcLennan Agency VIP Terrace and Brewery Showcase will continue to be available for purchase on the Innovation Festival website: https://theinnovationfestival.com/.
About BioKansas: BioKansas is a non-profit organization whose mission is to lead the effort of supporting and growing Kansas’ bioscience ecosystem including bioscience research, commercialization, training, and business development. Through organizational and collaborative efforts, they provide meaningful content, connections, and advocacy to advance the state’s bioscience industry. The Innovation Festival lineup is curated by BioKansas in partnership with our non-profit music partners, booking agencies, investors, and media outlets. Learn more at www.biokansas.org.
