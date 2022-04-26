DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 26, 2022--
The "Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Advanced Medical Devices, Medical Imaging, and Digital Health Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes digital health innovations such as digital biomarkers for advanced diagnosis and treatment decisions, AI-based diagnosis and monitoring devices, AI-based digital pathology, digital solutions for chronic disease management, AI-enabled ultrasound scanner, and AI-based sensor system for pain management, and an AI-enabled mental health assessment solution.
This issue includes medical imaging innovations, such as 3D ultrasound imaging, and image guided atherectomy system. Other technology innovations, such as alpha radiation therapy for glioblastoma, non-invasive glucose monitoring platform, topical hemostatic powder, transcranial direct current stimulation for treating depression, and robotic exoskeleton for rehabilitation have also been covered.
These innovations portray the diversity in their technology readiness levels, indicating an immediate or potential market impact. The growth opportunities for all these advanced medical device technologies are also covered in this issue.
Innovations in Medical Devices and Imaging
- Digital Biomarkers for Advance Diagnosis and Treatment Decision
- Digital Biomarkers, Predictive Algorithms, and Real-World Data for Improved Care and Efficient Clinical Trials
- Huma Therapeutics - Investor Dashboard
- Medical AI Algorithms for Diagnosis of Neurological Diseases
- Innovative Ai Algorithms to Identify Speech Changes for Early Detection of Neurological Diseases
- Novoic - Investor Dashboard
- Ai-Based Technology for Nocturnal Respiratory Symptom Tracking and Assessment
- Ai-Based Early Warning System to Enable Patients to Manage Their Chronic Respiratory Diseases
- Resmonics Ag - Investor Dashboard
- Alpha-Radiation Therapy for Recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme
- Use of Interstitial Radioactive Seeds in the Alpha Dart Technique Enable Effective Treatment of Malignant Tumors
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. - Investor Dashboard
- AI-Powered Comprehensive Digital Pathology Solution
- High Image Quality and High Throughput Enhances the Diagnostic Confidence and Laboratory Efficiency
- Royal Philips - Investor Dashboard
- Evidence-Based Digital Care Solution for Chronic Ailments
- Personalized Health Coaching and Continuous Member Engagement to Improve Treatment Compliance
- Omada Health - Investor Dashboard
- Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Platform
- Comprehensive Platform That Enables Both Self-Management and Remote Monitoring of Diabetes
- Gbs - Investor Dashboard
- Topical Powder-Based Hemostatic Agent
- Combination of Hydrophilic Polymer, Potassium Ferrate and Manual Pressure Enables Effective Hemostasis
- Biolife LLC - Investor Dashboard
- Safe and Cost-Effective Tomographic 3D Ultrasound Imaging System
- Ai-Powered Multi-Parametric Sensor Platform for Pain Management
- Ai-Enabled Hand-Held Wired Ultrasound Scanner
- Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation System for Managing Depression
- Lower Limb Robotic Exoskeleton for Patients with Neurological Diseases
- AI Powered Mental Health Assessment App for Employees
- Image-Guided Atherectomy System for In-Stent Restenosis Treatment
