The "Growth Opportunities in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine profiles technology developments related to nanomaterials that can be used for both structural and non-structural applications. The issue also highlights innovations related to nano-additives that can be used for imparting antimicrobial and protective characteristics for coatings and profiles developments related to nano-processing for increasing the functionality of materials and coatings.
The Nanotechnology Opportunity Engine provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on nanotechnology-related innovations and their impact across various industries. Technology focus areas include nanocatalysts, antimicrobials, nanocellulose, and nanoplatelets.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thin-films, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Nanomaterials and Nanocoatings
- Zwitterion, Polymer-Based Self-Assembled Water Filtration Membrane
- Hydrophilic Membrane That Efficiently Blocks Organic Matter, Leading to Minimal Membrane Fouling
- Zwitterco - Investor Dashboard
- Long-Lasting Spray Formulation for Antiviral and Antibacterial Treatment
- Spray Formulation for Coating of Textile, Fabrics, and Irregular Surfaces
- Nanoveu Limited - Investor Dashboard
- Antifouling Coating With Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Nanodomain Structure
- Controlling the Resin Structure of the Surficial Film to Reduce Biocide Formation and Improve Fuel Efficiency
- NPMC - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene Nanocomposites for Thermoplastic Materials
- Complexity in Achieving Optimal Synthetic Processes for Incorporating Graphene in Polymer Matrix to Limit Commercialization
- Colloids - Investor Dashboard
- Cellular Nanoparticle (CNP) Platform for Enhanced Drug Delivery for Cancer Treatment
- CNP Platform to Reduce Harmful Side Effects of Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy Agents
- Cello Therapeutics' Investor Dashboard
- Silicon Nanowires to Reduce the Dependence on Heavy Transition Metal Components for Lithium-Ion Batteries
- Enwires' Aim to Enhance Electric Vehicle Driving Time With a Reduced Charging Cycle
- Enwires' Investor Dashboard
- Enhanced Concrete Sulphate Resistance Through Nano Alumina Particles
- Reva University's Value Proposition in Fabricating Sulphate-Resistant Concrete
- Cost Effective Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems
- Damghan University's Value Proposition in Fabricating a Sustainable Anode Material for High-Performance Battery Systems
- Biocompatible Polymeric Nanoporous Cell Encapsulation for Implants
- Micropatterned Soft CED for Holding Cells in Segregated Pockets, Inhibiting Aggregation
- Encellin - Investor Dashboard
- Green Perovskite Color Enhancement Films to Emit a Wide Range of Highly Saturated Colors
- Halide Semiconductor Nanocrystals With All the Superior QD Advantages and Minimum Hazardous Impact
- Nanolumi- Investor Dashboard
- Integration of Carbon Nano-Additive for Improved Physical and Mechanical Properties
- Ready-To-Use Additives for Enabling Easy Integration of Existing Production Line and Ensuring Even Distribution and Dispersion of Nano-Additives
- Nemo Nanomaterials - Investor Dashboard
- Boron Nitride Nanotubes for Increasing the Efficiency of Electronics and Military Equipment
- Tailored Synthesis Platform for Improving Cost Efficiency and Reducing R&D Expenses
- BNNano - Investor Dashboard
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9f5l3
