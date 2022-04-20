DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 20, 2022--
The "Growth Opportunities in AI-, No-Code, and API-Based Security Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a snapshot on emerging cyber security solutions powered by AI-, No-Code, and API-Based innovations that help companies protect from threats, data breaches, phishing attacks, and defend against modern attacks residing within hybrid IT infrastructure, on-premise and various other network layers.
Cyber Security TOE's mission is to investigate new and emerging developments that aim to protect the network infrastructure and the resources operating in the network. The TOE offers strategic insights that would help identify new business opportunities and enhance technology portfolio decisions by assessing new developments and product launches in: anti-spam, anti-virus, phishing, identity management, disaster recovery, firewalls, virtual private networks, end-point security, content filtering, Web application security, authentication and access control, intrusion prevention and detection systems, encryption algorithms, cryptographic techniques, and pattern recognition systems for network security.
Highlights of this service include technology roadmapping of network security technologies; IP portfolio analysis; information on funding and investment opportunities; evaluation of commercial opportunities from technology developments; technology assessment; analysis of technology accelerators and challenges and many more.
The Information & Communication Technology cluster provides global industry analysis, technology competitive analysis, and insights into game-changing technologies in the wireless communication and computing space.
Innovations in ICT have deeply permeated various applications and markets. These innovations have profound impact on a range of business functions for computing, communications, business intelligence, data processing, information security, workflow automation, quality of service (QoS) measurements, simulations, customer relationship management, knowledge management functions and many more.
Innovations in AI-, No-Code, and API-Based Security
- Better Protection of Web Applications and Application Programming Interfaces
- Akamai Technologies' Value Proposition - Delivering Security and Ease of Use
- Akamai Technology - Investor Dashboard
- Solution Keeps Trains Rolling Without Disruption
- Cylus' Value Proposition - Speeding Up Detection and Facilitate Response to Incidents
- Cylus - Investor Dashboard
- Artificial Intelligence Boosts Threat Prevention
- Intrusion's Value Proposition - Automating Detection and Preventing Cyberattacks
- Intrusion - Investor Dashboard
- Smartnic Secures the Unidirectional Bridge
- Aria's Value Proposition - Raising Performance and Reducing Cost
- Aria Cybersecurity Solutions - Investor Dashboard
- Hardening Endpoints for Smaller Networks
- Senteon's Value Proposition-Supporting Smaller Businesses at Affordable Prices
- Senteon - Investor Dashboard
- Employee Monitoring and Web Filtering
- Helping Companies Maintain Secure Work Environment while Working Remotely
- Zorus - Investor Dashboard
- No-Code Security Automation for Security Teams
- Torq Helps Security Teams in Accelerating Their Workflows
- Torq - Investor Dashboard
- Detection and Neutralization of Bots on the Internet
- Human Security Helps Security Teams Discern Bot Activity from Genuine Human Inputs on the Internet
- Human Security - Investor Dashboard
