North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of snow. High 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.