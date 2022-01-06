NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid  Corp. (NYSE:CTV), a leading independent connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement platform, today announced that Zvika Netter, Innovid’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

The fireside chat will take place on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 1:10 pm EST. Laura Martin, Senior Media & Internet Analyst at Needham & Company, will lead the discussion. A live webcast and an archived replay of the event will be available to the public here.

About Innovid

Innovid powers connected TV (CTV) advertising streaming, personalization, and measurement for the world’s largest brands. Through a global infrastructure that enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement, Innovid offers its clients and partners streamlined solutions that optimize the value of advertising investments across screens and devices. Innovid is an independent platform that leads the market in CTV innovation, powered proprietary technology and exclusive partnerships designed to fuel the future of TV advertising.

Headquartered in New York City, Innovid serves a global client base through offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more,  visit innovid.com  or follow us on  LinkedIn  or  Twitter.

Investor Relations Contact:                                

Miri Segal-Scharia                                                

Miri_Segal@innovid.com                                         

917-607-8654                                                                   

Press Contact:

Chris Harihar

chris@crenshawcomm.com

201-892-9812

                

