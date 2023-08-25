Inovia Vein Specialty Centers Expands to Vancouver, Washington, Becoming the Largest Specialty Vein Care Group in the Pacific Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2023--
Inovia Vein Specialty Centers, a leading group in outpatient vein care and treatment, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art clinic in Vancouver, Washington.
This marks the 6th clinic for Inovia Vein, solidifying its position as the largest specialty vein care group in the Pacific Northwest.
The center is dedicated to offering comprehensive and cutting-edge outpatient vein care for a range of conditions including varicose veins, venous leg ulcers, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and spider veins.
Surgeon Lauren Wikholm, MD, who leads the Inovia Vein Specialty Center in Vancouver, commented "Our team is excited to be at the forefront of vein care in the Pacific Northwest. We are equipped with the latest technologies and methods to treat various vein conditions, ensuring patients receive the best possible care. At Inovia Vein, we understand the impact that vein issues can have on a person's well-being, and our mission is to provide effective, prompt, and personalized treatment options in a friendly and affordable manner.”
Founder and CEO Dr. Edward Boyle expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Dr. Wikholm to bring our expertise and exceptional patient care to Vancouver. Inovia Vein's commitment to delivering world class vein care has driven us to become the largest vein care group in the region. With the opening of this new center, we aim to continue our tradition of excellence, providing accessible, patient-centered treatments for a variety of vein conditions.”
The Inovia Vein Specialty Center in Vancouver offers patients an array of services designed to meet their unique needs. Patients can easily schedule appointments without the need for a referral. Furthermore, Inovia Vein emphasizes patient comfort, convenience, and effectiveness to help facilitate getting care.
Most medically necessary treatments are covered by insurance, making the path to healthier veins more attainable than ever.
The new Vancouver center welcomes patients seeking comprehensive vein care solutions, offering expert evaluation, diagnosis, and minimally-invasive treatments that prioritize patient comfort and swift recovery.
Inovia Vein has offices in Northwest Portland, Tigard, Tanasbourne, Happy Valley, Bend, and now Vancouver, WA.
For more information about Inovia Vein Specialty Centers, appointment scheduling, and services offered, please visit www.inoviavein.com or call 1-800-VEIN-DOC.
