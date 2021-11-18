Inseego Welcomes Ritesh Mukherjee as Senior Vice President and General Manager of 5G Enterprise Networking Business

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that Ritesh Mukherjee has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager of Enterprise Networking Business.
“We are very pleased to have Ritesh leading our Enterprise Networking business as we bring our cloud-managed 5G WAN edge solutions to enterprise markets and applications,” said Inseego President Ashish Sharma. “With his experience driving technology innovation for leading enterprise networking companies, Ritesh will play a key role in shaping new solutions that help customers orchestrate their networks to reduce complexity and maximize ROI.”
Ritesh Mukherjee is an accomplished leader with a focus on global communications and technology. Before joining Inseego, he was Vice President at Reliance Jio managing a global portfolio of market-leading innovative enterprise solutions. He previously served as Vice President, Product Management at 128 Technology (acquired by Juniper Networks), a leading SD-WAN company. Before that, he held a key product management role at Cisco. Ritesh has engineered some of the largest deployments of enterprise networks for leading businesses globally. Ritesh holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Concordia University, Montreal.
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork
