ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2023--
Insight Sourcing Group, North America’s leading consulting firm focused exclusively on strategic sourcing and procurement-related services, is continuing to expand its deep bench of industry experts, both locally and remotely, despite the growing news of layoffs across the consulting industry.
Insight Sourcing Group added 84 new team members in 2022 and anticipates growth of more than 20 percent in 2023. The company continues to seek the best and brightest talent nationwide, offering remote and hybrid work options for both internal team members and college graduates and is placing significant focus on innovative processes and tools to effectively onboard and integrate new team members. Growth initiatives for the firm also include a unique 10-person internal innovation team focused on leveraging AI and other technologies to digitize its offerings and create new products that do not exist in the market today.
"As one of our core values, ‘People Matter Most’ guides our business strategy such that managing operations to ensure stability for our team members is mission critical,” says Tom Beaty, Founding CEO at Insight Sourcing Group. “Throughout our 20-year journey, we have successfully weathered many economic challenges, including a major recession and a pandemic, without resorting to layoffs. Our continued growth since inception underscores the importance of our cost optimization focus, especially now as companies seek to preserve jobs and profitability in uncertain times.”
“Upon reading the recent news of larger consulting firms delaying start dates and pausing hiring efforts, we have worked to reassure our new full-time hires and our 24 interns that they will be starting their new roles on time, as committed,” says Gerard Borda, VP of People and Culture at Insight Sourcing Group. “We see this as just one affirmation regarding the positive outlook and strength of our firm.”
The recent addition of industry veteran Anil “Bob” Kothari as Executive Vice President, and continued promotions of talented team members from within the company speaks to Insight Sourcing Group's investment in new strategies focused on driving greater results for its clients in the procurement field. Beyond team growth, the firm is also expanding its offerings and capabilities. The supplier diversity practice has grown to manage over $18 billion of spend prioritization for diverse suppliers, and supported private equity client, Apollo, in exceeding their goal - within less than one year - of allocating $1 billion in spend to diverse suppliers.
Insight Sourcing Group has received numerous accolades so far this year, including being listed among 2023 Forbes’ Best Management Consulting firms, Atlanta Journal Constitution’s 2023 Top Workplaces, and Vault’s 2023 Top 50 Consulting firms. The firm has also been shortlisted for the World Procurement Award’s Best Procurement Consultancy Project for 2023.
For more information on available positions, please follow ‘Insight Sourcing Group’ on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/insight-sourcing-group/jobs/
About Insight Sourcing Group
Insight Sourcing Group is the premier firm in North America exclusively focused on procurement optimization and Procurement Value Creation™. Founded in 2002, Insight Sourcing Group’s capabilities are designed to accelerate impact through the expertise of its 250+ procurement experts, its market-leading Category Center-of-Excellence model, and practices specializing in Advanced Analytics, Private Equity, Supplier Diversity and Energy Management & Sustainability. For 20 years, its deep bench of sourcing and category experts has executed over 7,000 sourcing projects, and within the last year alone, they have achieved over $2 billion in savings for clients with an average 7:1 one-year ROI. To learn more, visit insightsourcing.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005295/en/
CONTACT: Media
Kristalyn Mumaw
kmumaw@insightsourcing.comJessica Segers
KEYWORD: GEORGIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS
SOURCE: Insight Sourcing Group
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 04/25/2023 04:20 PM/DISC: 04/25/2023 04:21 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005295/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.