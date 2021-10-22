DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--
The "Clinical Diagnostics Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Diagnostics Automation estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Clinical Diagnostics Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
