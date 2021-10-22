DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 22, 2021--

The "Clinical Diagnostics Automation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Clinical Diagnostics Automation estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR

The Clinical Diagnostics Automation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured):

  • Abaxis Inc.
  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Beckman Coulter Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • bioMerieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Diagnostica Stago
  • Eppendorf AG
  • HORIBA ABX SAS
  • Hudson Robotics Inc.
  • Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • QIAGEN NV
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sysmex America Inc.
  • Tecan Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Automation Marks a Revolution in Clinical Diagnosis
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Outlook
  • Emerging Markets Provide Stronger Growth Opportunities
  • End-User and Technology-Led Aspects Drive Demand for Automation
  • Key Factors Encouraging Laboratories to Adopt Automation - In a Nutshell
  • Desire to Expand Bottom Lines
  • Automation Liberates Patients from Risk of Pre-analytical Diagnostic Errors
  • Lack of Skilled Workforce
  • Availability of Advanced Automation Solutions
  • Rising Healthcare Costs and Pressing Need for Quality Testing
  • Clinical Diagnostics Automation Insulate Effects of Tightening Labor Market
  • Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand for Greater Clinical Care
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rising Investments in Biotechnology - A Key Growth Driver
  • Microplate instrumentation - An Integral Component of Lab Automation Market
  • Modular Automation Surges Ahead of TLA in Adoption
  • Automation Plays an Important Role in Patient Treatment Management
  • Automation in Immunohistochemistry offers High Throughput Capabilities
  • Demand for Automated Hematology Analyzers on Rise
  • Technological Advancements Drive Growth in the Global Automated Biochemistry Analyzers Market
  • Automated Multiplexing Technology and its Role in Clinical Diagnostics Automation
  • Microbiology Laboratories Vie for Automation
  • High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities
  • Laboratory Information System - A Key Aspect of Clinical Diagnostics Automation
  • Operational Concerns Associated with LIS
  • Bar Code Technology Continues to Gain Adoption in Clinical Settings

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0k5qw

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005236/en/

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Research and Markets

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 10/22/2021 07:49 AM/DISC: 10/22/2021 07:49 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005236/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Trending Video

Recommended for you