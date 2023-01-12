DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023--
The "Advanced Wound Care Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced wound care market size reached US$ 9.32 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 13.56 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.45% during 2021-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M Company
- B. Braun SE (B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG)
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- Convatec Group plc
- Essity AB
- Integra LifeSciences
- Medline Industries
- LP
- Medtronic plc
- Molnlycke Health Care (Investor AB)
- Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
- Smith & Nephew plc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Advanced wound care is a standard medical solution that provides specialized treatment for chronic infections and non-healing wounds by removing dead and inflamed tissues. It includes medications, equipment, and several products that help treat acute and chronic wounds, such as burns, ulcers, and post-operative wounds.
Advanced wound care products comprising silver and alginates are extensively used to remove excess fluids from wounds and protect them from infections. They include hydrogels, hydrocolloids, film and foam dressings, and alginates. They help retain skin moisture and facilitate quick healing of wounds internally and externally by promoting the growth of body cells.
The increasing global geriatric population and the rising prevalence of pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and other chronic wounds are among the key factors positively influencing the market. Chronic wounds are complex and non-healing infections that fail to progress through the healing phases in an orderly sequence.
In addition, the increasing occurrence of diabetes, obesity, and a significant surge in the need for surgical procedures across the globe are catalyzing the demand for advanced wound care products as they help absorb necrotic tissues, which are highly effective in the rapid healing of surgical site infections.
In line with this, the rising awareness among individuals about the proven benefits and effectiveness of these products is increasing their sales worldwide.
Apart from this, technological advancements in advanced wound care products are contributing to market growth. For instance, nanoparticle-based wound healing and skin regeneration bioactive molecules over the applied area maintain the drug release and improve the therapeutic effects of drugs.
Furthermore, the expansion of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) that provide diagnostics, preventive procedures, and surgical care for pain management, orthopedics, urology, restorative, organ transplantation, and reconstructive surgeries, is propelling the market growth.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global advanced wound care market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end user.
Breakup by Product:
- Infection Management
- Silver Wound Dressings
- Non-silver Dressings
- Collagen Dressings
- Exudate Management
- Hydrocolloids Dressings
- Foam Dressings
- Alginate Dressings
- Hydrogel Dressings
- Active Wound Care
- Skin Substitutes
- Growth Factors
- Therapy Devices
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
- Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment
- Electromagnetic Therapy Devices
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Chronic Wounds
- Pressure Ulcers
- Diabetic Foot Ulcers
- Venous Leg Ulcers
- Arterial Ulcers
- Acute Wounds
- Burns and Trauma
- Surgical Wounds
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Community Health Service Centers
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global advanced wound care market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global advanced wound care market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global advanced wound care market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hs7um
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005710/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE MEDICAL SUPPLIES SURGERY GENERAL HEALTH HEALTH DIABETES HOSPITALS
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/12/2023 12:12 PM/DISC: 01/12/2023 12:12 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005710/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.