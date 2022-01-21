DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 21, 2022--
The "Global AI in Healthcare Market (2021-2027) by Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography. IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global AI in Healthcare Market size is expected to grow from USD 6.1 Bn in 2021 and reach USD 64.11 Bn by 2027; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 48%.
The increasing volume of healthcare data and growing complexities of datasets driving the need for AI, the intensifying need to reduce towering healthcare costs, improving computing power and declining hardware costs, growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations, and rising imbalance between health workforce and patients driving the need for improvised healthcare services.
Another major factor fueling the market growth currently is the adoption of this technology by multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the world to expedite vaccine or drug development processes for COVID-19. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is one of the most important scientific advancements in medicine so far. The participation of several start-ups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is a key factor contributing to the growth of the sector.
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market is segmented based on Sections, Diagnosis, End user and Geography.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Influx of large and complex healthcare datasets
- Growing need to reduce healthcare costs
- Improving computing power and declining hardware cost
- Growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations
- Rising need for improvised healthcare services due to imbalance between health workforce and patients
Restraints
- Reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt AI-based technologies
- Lack of skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software
Opportunities
- Growing potential of AI-based tools for elderly care
- Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems
- Growing potential of AI-technology in genomics, drug discovery, and imaging & diagnostics to fight COVID-19
Challenges
- Lack of curated healthcare data
- Concerns regarding data privacy
- Lack of interoperability between AI solutions offered by different vendors
