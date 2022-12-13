DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $647.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas market in the U.S. is estimated at US$647.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$711.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.8% and 7.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Hybrid Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Hybrid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$368 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$689 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 201 Featured) -
- Accenture
- Cisco
- FuGenX Technologies
- General Vision
- Hortonworks
- IBM
- Inbenta
- Infosys
- Intel
- Microsoft
- Numenta
- Oracle
- Royal Dutch Shell
- Sentient technologies
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Oil & Gas - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
