The "Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market Research Report by Component (Hardware and Software), Search Type, Application, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market size was estimated at USD 7,662.14 million in 2021, USD 8,928.21 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.87% to reach USD 19,526.87 million by 2027.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Automated Fingerprint Identification System Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Transformation and technology evolution from a manual process to a digital process
- Growing investments in government and enterprise sectors to support e-governance applications
- Increasing online transactions along with rising national and network security threats
Restraints
- Inconvenience and fear of privacy and intrusion
- Availability of substitutes such as iris and face recognition technologies
Opportunities
- High demand for access control systems in the government and civil sectors
- Increasing demand for biometric systems as a service
- Growth in the mobile solutions market
Challenges
- Data security and rapid processing
- Pricing and entry barriers in the large-sized markets
Companies Mentioned
- Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
- Fujitsu Limited
- HID Global Corporation by Assa Abloy AB
- Id3 Technologies
- IDEMIA
- Innovatrics
- M2SYS Technology
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- NEC Corporation
- Neurotechnology
- Papillon Systems
- Sonda Technologies Ltd.
- Suprema, Inc.
- Thales S.A.
