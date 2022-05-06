DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 6, 2022--
The "Automation Testing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Testing Type; By Service; By Verticals; By Organization Size; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automation testing market size is expected to reach USD 90.81 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The key factors driving the market's growth include adopting automation analysis across various verticals such as banking and financial services and others. Automated software solutions are widely included in billing update systems, web-based platforms, and operations and maintenance platforms.
Additionally, telecom companies are stressing digital transformation by commercializing 5G services in growing economies like India, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa. The adoption of 5G technology will accelerate the deployment of software and hardware infrastructure, resulting in a surge in demand for test automation services across the industry.
Based on the organization size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the leading share in the market. A huge enterprise is a company with more than 1000 people that is not a micro, small, or medium business. Large corporations require analysis services to ensure that their operations run smoothly. These services can also help you save money on operations and improve client satisfaction.
This innovative AI-based technique ushers in a new generation of test automation. Test automation technology has progressed from dialogue to model-based to AI-based techniques. This new approach would allow agile and DevOps teams to create automated test cases far sooner in the development cycle, starting with such a model or a low-fidelity model.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rapid adoption for advanced technologies
- Increasing adoption of mobile and web-based Services
Restraints and Challenges
- Stringent government rules and regulations
The publisher has segmented the automation testing market report based on testing type, service, vertical, organization size, and region:
Automation Testing, Testing Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Static Testing
- Dynamic Testing
- Functional
- Non-Functional
- Performance
- API
- Security
- Compatibility
- Compliance
- Usability
Automation Testing, Service Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Advisory and Consulting
- Planning and Development
- Support and Maintenance
- Documentation and Training
- Implementation
- Managed Services
- Others
Automation Testing, Organization Size Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
Automation Testing, Vertical Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Banking
- Financial Services
- Insurance
- Automotive
- Defense and Aerospace
- Healthcare and Lifesciences
- Retail
- Telecom and IT
- Logistics and Transportation
- Energy and Utilities
- Media and Entertainment
- Other Verticals
Automation Testing, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Sauce Labs
- AFour Technologies.
- Invensis
- Keysight Technologies
- Broadcom
- Applitools
- Cygnet Infotech Astegic
- Mobisoft Infotech
- Parasoft
- ProdPerfect
- Microsoft
- Cigniti Technologies
- Infostrecth
- QA Source
- Codoid
- froglogic
- Capgemini
- Micro Focus
- IBM
- QA Mentor
- Ranorex
- Smartbear Software
- Testim.io
- Tricentis
- Thinksys
- Worksoft
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u523sg
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005376/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/06/2022 10:43 AM/DISC: 05/06/2022 10:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220506005376/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.