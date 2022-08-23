DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022--
The "Barcode Printer Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Barcode is a machine-code in form of parallel lines of varying width used for coding product information. A barcode printer is an electronic device that is typically used for printing barcode tags or labels, which can be attached to objects that are for sale or shipping.
Barcode printers do not have programmable logic controllers though they rely on an external computer system. The barcode printer uses direct thermal or thermal transfer techniques to apply ink labels. They are typically used in the manufacturing industry, transportation, government, healthcare, commercial services, and retail.
A number of manufacturers around the world are incorporating automation and streamlining their manufacturing processes, in order to reduce wastage and enhance the efficiency of output. This, in turn, has increased the adoption of barcodes significantly, as each product or part in the assembly is assigned barcode which is signed and recorded repeatedly at each workstation. As a result, this provides information on the progress of the product.
This, in turn, has reduced production time significantly in the manufacturing process thereby driving the demand for barcode printers. Also, barcodes are extensively used in the retail industry to tag products where it can store key information such as manufacturing date, price, where it was manufactured, batch number, and more. This can help retailers to keep the record of their products and inventory on shops and warehouses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market growth in the near future.
As per the new regulations in US and other European countries, it is mandatory for all manufacturers to include a unique serial number and 2D barcode on every drug containers for sale and transportation. Also, Barcodes have been widely used in healthcare industry for other numerous purposes including surgical procedures, patient identification, specimen labeling, tracking devices, etc. Thus, growing adoption of barcodes in healthcare industry is expected to pose excellent growth opportunities for market players.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global barcode printer market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players
- It profiles leading players in the global barcode printer market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global barcode printer market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global barcode printer market.
Market Segmentation:
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printer Type:
- Desktop Barcode Printers
- Industrial Barcode Printers
- Mobile Barcode Printers
- Others
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Printing Technology:
- Thermal Transfer
- Direct Thermal
- Dot Matrix
- Laser
- Ink Jet
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Consumables:
- Ribbons
- Wax/Resin Ribbons
- Resin Ribbons
- Wax Ribbons
- Labels
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Application:
- Industrial/Manufacturing
- Transportation/Logistics
- Retail
- Healthcare
- Government
- Commercial Services
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Distribution Channels:
- Direct-to-End User
- Direct-to-OEM
- Dealer/Distributor
- Systems Integrator
Global Barcode Printer Market, By Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles:
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- GoDEX International Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
- Printek, Inc.
- Printronix, Inc.
- SATO Holdings Corporation
- Stallion Systems And Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Toshiba TEC Corporation
- TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd.
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6a63fx
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005722/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.comFor E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL TECHNOLOGY OTHER RETAIL MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/23/2022 12:10 PM/DISC: 08/23/2022 12:11 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005722/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.