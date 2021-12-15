DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021--
The "Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market Research Report by Disease Type, Treatment Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market size was estimated at USD 1,590.32 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,702.45 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% reaching USD 2,439.25 million by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bovine Respiratory Disease Treatment Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing prevalence of BRD among cattle
- Increasing consumption of beef
- Changing environmental factors
Restraints
- Shortage of skilled veterinarians
- Increasing cost of animal healthcare
Opportunities
- Increasing focus on research and development of functional therapies
- Environmental protection guidelines
- Growing awareness among consumers about healthy meat and animal health management
Challenges
- Complexities related to bovine respiratory disease diagnosis
Companies Mentioned
- Bayer AG
- Bimeda Inc.
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- CEVA Animal Health (Pty) Ltd.
- Elanco Animal Health Incorporated
- Krka UK Ltd
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Merial
- Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd
- Virbac Group
- Zoetis Inc.
