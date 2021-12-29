DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "Branded Generics Market Research Report by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Branded Generics Market size was estimated at USD 272.27 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 314.55 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% reaching USD 658.75 million by 2026.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Branded Generics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Branded Generics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Branded Generics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Branded Generics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Branded Generics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Branded Generics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Branded Generics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Branded Generics Market?
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Off-invoice discounts pharma products
- Lipid-lowering branded generics with rising obesity
- Rising incidents and population suffering from chronic diseases and disorders
Restraints
- Increasing product price pressure
Opportunities
- Conducive regulatory environment in developing markets
- R&D investment by pharma companies
Challenges
- Limited penetration associated with the number of generic drugs.
Companies Mentioned
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Apotex Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Aurobindo Pharma Limited
- Bausch Health Companies Inc
- Cadila Healthcare Limited
- Cipla Inc
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- Endo International PLC
- Eris Lifesciences Limited
- Eva Pharma
- Fresenius Kabi
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Hetero Drugs Limited
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Mylan N.V.
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Sanofi S.A.
- STADA Arzneimittel AG
- Strides Arcolab Ltd
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vp4pm9
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005207/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/29/2021 07:51 AM/DISC: 12/29/2021 07:52 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211229005207/en