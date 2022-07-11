DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022--
The "Global Broadcasting Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Broadcasting equipment includes an FM exciter, a studio transmitter link, a composite switcher, an FM stereo generator, an antenna array, and an FM transmitter power amplifier, among others. These wide varieties of broadcasting equipment are used in news production, sports events, concerts, and corporate conferences.
The global broadcasting equipment market has been primarily influenced by the rising audience with a major shift to smartphones and other portable devices. The growing adoption of IoT has also boosted the adoption of smart connected devices that use ultra-high-definition screens. An increasing number of people are nowadays using their smartphones and connected devices to watch live broadcasts of sports or concerts.
This, in turn, is positively impacting the global broadcasting equipment market. Additionally, the advancement in technology has further encouraged broadcasters to provide ultra-high-definition output to their upgraded users, thereby fuelling the global broadcasting equipment market growth. An increase in the number of digital channels and the growing adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment such as video recorders and broadcasting cameras with up to 8K video quality in sports coverage and about 4K in news coverage is contributing to the overall market growth of broadcasting equipment globally. High investment in digital platforms and hardware solutions across different countries has also promoted the market growth of broadcasting equipment.
Furthermore, the market players are putting in efforts in order to increase their market share through investments and the launch of new products with advanced and enhanced features. For instance, recently, Lakeshore Public Media announced the completion of the planned upgrade to its Lakeshore PBS transmission system that prepares the station for the next generation of broadcasting with backup power and multiple levels of redundancy. I
The growing population base shifting from cable TV to satellite TV is also a driver of the global broadcasting equipment market. Satellite TVs provide better, customizable plans and enhanced picture quality, which a cable TV cannot provide due to the constraints of the coaxial cable they are sent over. Moreover, satellite TV providers such as DISH and DIRECTV are taking initiatives and making investments in order to provide up to 4K quality and increase the number of their subscribers. These factors are increasing the demand for better and technologically more advanced broadcasting equipment, thus positively impacting the overall market growth.
With the advent of 5G technology, different TV network providers are carrying out tests in order to see the capabilities and operating functionalities involved in the adoption of this technology. This provides a great opportunity for the market players to develop and manufacture highly advanced broadcast equipment in order to meet the standards that can support 5G capabilities, thus fuelling the global broadcasting equipment market's growth during the next five years. I
The global broadcasting equipment market is segmented by product type, application, technology, and geography. By product type, the market is segmented into encoders, servers, cameras, amplifiers, and others. The global broadcasting equipment market is segmented by applications, such as radio and television. The market is further segmented by technology, such as analog and digital.
APAC is one of the major regional markets for broadcasting equipment providers
Geographically, the global broadcasting equipment market is divided into five regions: North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The North American broadcasting equipment market is estimated to hold a significant share and grow at a notable pace over the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments by market players to boost the adoption and upscale the development of enhanced broadcast equipment. For instance, Sony India announced that they have received investment in their equipment for India's first 4K HDR multi-camera studio system in order to enhance the 4K broadcast production in India, by Real Impact, one of the leading companies dealing in the provision of broadcast equipment rental and production companies.
Companies Mentioned
- Eletec Radio Broadcasting Equipment & Transmitters
- Rohde & Schwarz
- ROSS VIDEO LTD
- Autoscript Limited
- Heartland Video Systems Inc.
- ALC NetworX GmbH
- PESA
- TELEMETRICS INC
- ENENSYS Technologies
Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Encoders
- Servers
- Camera
- Amplifiers
- Others
By Application
- Radio
- Television
By Technology
- Analog
- Digital
By Geography
- North America
- USA
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- Others
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Others
