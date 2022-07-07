DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
The "Global Chloromethane Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global chloromethane market is projected to witness a considerable growth rate by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
The major factors driving the growth of the global market include its rising demand as a chemical intermediate, silicone polymer production, and butyl rubber. The chloromethane market includes various end-user industries such as textile, automotive, personal care, pharmaceutical, and paints & coating.
Other key driving factors include the rapid industrialization and growth of silicone production across the globe. Easy availability and growing demand for chloromethane derivatives such as chloroform, methylene chloride, and carbon tetrachloride are propelling the market growth. Emerging demand from end-user industries, such as silicone intermediates, agriculture chemicals, butyl rubber, personal care, and pharmaceuticals, are fueling the growth of the global chloromethane market.
The global chloromethane market is segmented based on application into construction, plastic & rubber, paint & coatings, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, and others. On the geographical front, the global chloromethane market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is contributing significantly to the growth of the global chloromethane market, followed by Europe.
The growth is accredited to the growing environmental concerns associated with toxic gas emissions from industries along with the expansion of the pharmaceuticals and personal care sector in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the global market, with a majority of demand driven by China and India. Increasing infrastructure development and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as India and China are driving the Asia-Pacific chloromethane market.
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global chloromethane market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global chloromethane market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global chloromethane market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Competitive Landscape
3.1. Key Strategy Analysis
3.2. Key Company Analysis
3.2.1. AkzoNobel N.V.
3.2.1.1. Overview
3.2.1.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.1.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.1.4. Recent Developments
3.2.2. Alfa Aesar
3.2.2.1. Overview
3.2.2.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.2.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.2.4. Recent Developments
3.2.3. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
3.2.3.1. Overview
3.2.3.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.3.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.3.4. Recent Developments
3.2.4. SRF Ltd.
3.2.4.1. Overview
3.2.4.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.4.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.4.4. Recent Developments
3.2.5. BASF SE
3.2.5.1. Overview
3.2.5.2. Financial Analysis
3.2.5.3. SWOT Analysis
3.2.5.4. Recent Developments
4. Market Determinants
4.1. Motivators
4.2. Restraints
4.3. Opportunities
5. Market Segmentation
5.1. Global Chloromethane Market by Application
5.1.1. Construction
5.1.2. Plastic & Rubber
5.1.3. Paints & Coating
5.1.4. Pharmaceuticals
5.1.5. Personal Care Products
5.1.6. Others (Agrochemicals, Textile, Automotive)
6. Regional Analysis
6.1. North America
6.1.1. The US
6.1.2. Canada
6.2. Europe
6.2.1. UK
6.2.2. Germany
6.2.3. Italy
6.2.4. Spain
6.2.5. France
6.2.6. Rest of Europe
6.3. Asia-Pacific
6.3.1. China
6.3.2. India
6.3.3. Japan
6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
6.4. Rest of the World
7. Company Profiles
7.1. AGC Chemicals
7.2. AGC Chemicals Ltd.
7.3. AkzoNobel N.V.
7.4. Dayang Chem (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd
7.5. Dow Chemical Company
7.6. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
7.7. Ercros S.A
7.8. Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Ltd.
7.9. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
7.10. INEOS Group
7.11. Juhua Group Corp.
7.12. Kem One SAS
7.13. Krunal Acid Agency
7.14. Occidental Petroleum Corp.
7.15. Praxair Technology, Inc.
7.16. QuzhouXiecheng Chemical Co., Ltd
7.17. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
7.18. Solvay S.A.
7.19. SRF Ltd.
7.20. The Sanmar Group
7.21. Tokuyama Corp.
7.22. ZheijiangKangfeng Chemicals Co. Ltd
