The "Global Clinical Microbiology Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this latest report the global clinical microbiology market attained a value of about USD 3900 Million in 2021. Aided by the development of new and innovative microbiological technologies, the market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2022-2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.
Clinical microbiology is a branch of medicine that aids in the detection, prevention, and treatment of infectious diseases. It focuses on detecting the presence of bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic agents and determining microorganism susceptibility through a series of tests. Serological testing, direct smears and stains, cultures, molecular analysis, and antibiotic susceptibility testing are the popular testing procedures.
Clinical microbiology is currently gaining popularity around the world due to its effective antibiotic administration and improved therapeutic outcomes. One of the key factors driving the market's growth is the rising occurrence of infectious diseases around the world. Apart from this, the rising air and water pollution levels are increasing the incidences of respiratory diseases among individuals, which is driving the market.
Clinical microbiology's market growth is being bolstered by the development of new and innovative microbiological technologies such as targeted polymerase chain reactions (PCRs) to increase cost-effectiveness and improve clinical results. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased clinical microbiology's market growth. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the development of multiple reliable and speedy diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2 accelerated the deployment of clinical microbiology, boosting the market growth.
The global market is growing due to increased research activities to better understand the physiology of the novel virus in order to develop an effective and long-lasting vaccination for the disease. Clinical microbiology laboratories have become critical, strengthening industrial expansion since polymerase chain reaction (PCR) has resulted in an effective illness diagnosis. Other major factors expected to drive the market's growth include the increasing number of novel microorganisms producing various infectious diseases and the burgeoning healthcare industry around the world.
Market Segmentation
The market report analyses the market based on segmentations such as products, applications, and major regions.
Market Breakup by Product
- Laboratory Instruments
- Incubators
- Gram Stainers
- Bacterial Colony Counters
- Autoclave Sterilisers
- Petri Dish Fillers
- Automated Cell Culture Systems
- Microbiology Analysers
- Molecular Diagnostic Instrument
- Microscopes
- Mass Spectrometers
- Reagents
Market Breakup by Application
- Respiratory Diseases
- Bloodstream Infections
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Periodontal Disease
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:
- bioMerieux SA
- Abbott Laboratories
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
