The "Global Cloud Microservice Platform Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud microservice platform market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR of during the forecast period. The cloud microservices industry is being driven by the increasing proliferation of microservices architecture, digital transformation, and customer-oriented business. The growing popularity of cloud-based apps is offering an opportunity for market growth. The market is being driven by hybrid cloud adoption across various end-user sectors, as many businesses are currently in varying phases of cloud adoption.
The global cloud microservice platform market is segmented based on deployment mode and vertical. Based on deployment mode, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on vertical, the cloud microservice platform market is segmented into retail and e-commerce, healthcare, media and entertainment, banking, financial services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government, and others
Geographically, the global cloud microservice platform market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World.
Some of the companies operating in the global cloud microservice platform market include Microsoft Corp., Amazon Web Services, Inc., IBM Corp., CA Technologies, and Salesforce.
Market Segmentation
- Global Cloud Microservice Platform Market Research and Analysis by Deployment Mode
- Global Cloud Microservice Platform Market Research and Analysis by Vertical
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global cloud microservice platform market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global cloud microservice platform market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global cloud microservice platform market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Cloud Microservice Platform Market by Deployment Mode
4.1.1. Private Cloud
4.1.2. Public Cloud
4.1.3. Hybrid Cloud
4.2. Global Cloud Microservice Platform Market by Vertical
4.2.1. Retail & E-commerce
4.2.2. Healthcare
4.2.3. Media & Entertainment
4.2.4. BFSI
4.2.5. IT & Telecom
4.2.6. Transportation & Logistics
4.2.7. Manufacturing
4.2.8. Government
4.2.9. Others
5. Regional Analysis
5.1. North America
5.1.1. United States
5.1.2. Canada
5.2. Europe
5.2.1. UK
5.2.2. Germany
5.2.3. Italy
5.2.4. Spain
5.2.5. France
5.2.6. Rest of Europe
5.3. Asia-Pacific
5.3.1. China
5.3.2. India
5.3.3. Japan
5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4. Rest of the World
6. Company Profiles
6.1. Amazon Web Services Inc.
6.2. Broadcom Inc. (CA Technologies)
6.3. IBM Corp.
6.4. Infosys Ltd.
6.5. Microsoft Corp.
6.6. NGINX Inc.
6.7. Oracle Corp.
6.8. Salesforce.com Inc.
6.9. Tata Consultancy Services LTD.
6.10. VMware Inc. (Pivotal Software Inc.)
