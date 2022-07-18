DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022--
The "Global Commercial Aircraft In-Seat Power Supply System Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market is poised to grow by $ 63.87 million during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period.
The report on the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, growing demand for luxury air travel, and the development and integration of new-generation subsystems to support In-flight entertainment (IFE) architecture.
The commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the development of more electric aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market growth during the next few years.
Also, the launch of aviation-friendly government initiatives and diversification of OEMs into aftermarket will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Astrodyne TDI
- Astronics Corp.
- Burrana Pty Ltd.
- IFPL Group Ltd.
- Imagik Corp.
- Inflight Canada Inc.
- KID Systeme GmbH
- Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.
The report on commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market covers the following areas:
- Commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market sizing
- Commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market forecast
- Commercial aircraft in-seat power supply system market industry analysis
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
11 Appendix
