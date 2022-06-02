DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022--
The "Global Commercial Touch Display Market Size & Share to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial touch displays are designed for commercial places. Increase in demand for technologically advanced products in commercial places expected to fuel the global commercial touch display market. These displays have replaced the traditional micro and small display screen.
Rise in demand for interactive display panels in gamification and digital classrooms is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global commercial touch display market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancement will positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.
Also, increase in demand for energy-efficient, attractive and high-end specification display products expected to propel the global commercial touch display market growth during this analysis period. Commercial touch displays provide much higher resolutions better contrast ratios, and consume low power as compared to traditional display devices. Moreover, increase in adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence in touch screen display devices expected to drive the market growth in near future.
However, the high price of commercial touch display is the major restraining factor which is expected to hinder the global commercial touch display market growth. Also, increase in COVID 19 Pandemic across the globe will affect the market growth during this forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
- Samsung Electronics
- Leyard Optoelectronic
- LG Electronics
- Sharp
- NEC Corp.
- ELO Touch Solutions
- Viewsonic
- AU Optronics
- Innolux
- BOE Technology
Market Segmentation
By Product
- Monitors
- Open Frame Touch screen Displays
- Signage Display
- PoS Terminals
- Medical Displays
By Touch Technology
- Infrared
- Surface Acoustic
- Wave
- Capacitive
- Resistive
By Resolution
- HD
- FHD
- 4K
By Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Industry
- BFSI
- Retail
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Education
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Commercial Touch Display Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?
- Which segment/region will have highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
- What are the strategies adopted by key players?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dtaiod
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005447/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 06/02/2022 04:42 AM/DISC: 06/02/2022 04:43 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220602005447/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.