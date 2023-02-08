DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023--
The "Dental Contouring Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental contouring market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. Dental procedures are the most sought-after treatment by medical tourists.
Most medical tourists seek dental treatment in another country for cost benefits since dental surgery is incredibly expensive in the US, the UK, and many other European countries. People travel abroad for affordable, cutting-edge, pain-free dental care. It is often combined with vacation and tourism experiences in destinations where people travel for dental care.
Such factors propel the growth of the dental contouring market. Further, countries such as Mexico, Hungary, Poland, India, Costa Rica, and Thailand have become popular destinations for undergoing multiple dental treatments, such as dental contouring.
Ever-increasing pressure from social media, celebrities, and society to maintain flawless appearances, it's no surprise that men and women worldwide are turning to more cosmetic treatments each year.
Minimally invasive cosmetic dentistry refers to treatments and procedures that require no surgical intervention, little or no tooth preparation, little or no anesthesia, and little or no downtime. These steps make improving a smile more convenient and comfortable than ever. Cosmetic dentistry can address various aesthetic problems, but the most common are cracked or chipped teeth, crooked teeth, uneven tooth length, teeth gaps, etc.
Key Questions Answered:
1. How big is the global dental contouring market?
2. What is the growth rate of the dental contouring market?
3. Which region holds the most significant global dental contouring market share?
4. What are the growing trends in the dental contouring market?
5. Which application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the global dental contouring market?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities & Trends
- Growing Popularity of Dental Tourism
- Expansion of Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Dentistry
- Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits
Growth Enablers
- Favourable Demographics for Dental Contouring
- Rising Acceptance of Cosmetic & Aesthetic Dentistry
- Growing Awareness of Oral Hygiene & Aesthetic Dentistry in Emerging Economies
Restraints
- Lack of Reimbursement in Cosmetic Dentistry
- Shortage of Skilled Workforce
- Common Mistakes with Dental Instruments
Market Segmentation
by Instrument
- Diamond Burs
- Dental Drills
- Sanding Discs
by Application
- Irregular Edges
- Chips & Cracks
- Minor Crowding
- Tooth Overlapping
- Others
by Site
- Canines
- Central Incisors
- Lateral Incisors
by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
Prominent Vendors
- Alliance Dental Care
- Aventura Dental Group
- Aqua Dental Clinic London
- Axis Dental Clinic
- Ballyclare Practice
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Smiles
- Dental Folks
- Dental Wellness Group
- Dental Boutique
- Dr. Yojna's Dental Clinic
- Dr Jason Harvey
- Elleven Dental
- Facets Dental
- Gentle Family Dentists
- Great Expressions Dental Centers
- Highfield Dental & Facial Clinic
- Mayo Dental & Implant Clinic
- Monarch Dental Clinic
- Newton Centre Dental
- Pacific Dental Care
- Sensu
- SidiDent
- Sonrisa British Dental Clinic
- Stunning Dentistry
- The Studio for Aesthetic Dentistry
- Tooth 'N' Care
- Vilafortuny Laser Centre
- Westwood Dental Group
- Wildwood Dental Clinic
