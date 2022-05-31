DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--
The "Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) (2022-2027) by Format Type, Applications, Vertical, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) is estimated to be USD 20.62 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.61 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%.
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH). Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH). The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Spending on Programmatic Advertising
- Surging Focus on Business Intelligence and Rising Market Competitiveness
- Rising Infrastructure Investments in Emerging Countries With Improved Digital Out of Home Advertising Space
Restraints
- Increasing Trend of Online/Broadcast Advertisement
Opportunities
- Rising Demand for Internet of Things (IoT) and Emergence of the Cloud Platform
- Increasing Usage of Virtual and Augmented Reality in Digital Out of Home Advertising
- Increasing Acceptance of Audio-Visual Transit Advertising
Challenges
- Developing Equipment Suitable for All Weather Conditions
- Lack of Standards for Interoperability Between Devices
Market Segmentations
The Global Digital Out of Home Market (DOOH) is segmented based on Format Type, Applications, Vertical, and Geography.
- By Format Type, the market is classified into Billboard, Transit, Street Furniture, and Others.
- By Applications, the market is classified into Indoor, Outdoor, and Displays.
- By Vertical, the market is classified into Commercial, Infrastructural, Institutional, and Other Verticals.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Adams Outdoor Advertising
- Aoto Electronics Co. Ltd,
- Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd
- APG - SGA SA
- Ayuda Media Systems
- Bell Media
- Broadsign International Inc
- Christie Digital Systems USA Inc
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
- Daktronics Inc
- Deepsky Corp Ltd
- JCDecaux SA
- Lamar Advertising Company
- Mvix Inc
- NEC Corp
- oOh!Media Ltd
- Outfront Media Inc
- Pattison Outdoor Advertising
- Prismview LLC
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Scala
- Stroer SE & Co. KGaA
