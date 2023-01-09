DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 9, 2023--
The "Digital Out of Home Market By End-User, By Format Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global digital out-of-home market was valued at $18.80 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $58.67 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.
Digital out of home or DOOH refers to the digital media used for marketing purposes outside the home. This media includes any out-of-home (OOH) display such as digital billboards in airports, subways, taxis, and street furniture among others.
The growth of the global digital out of home market is majorly driven by shift in consumer prefer from traditional to digital display advertisement solutions across the globe.
Further, rapid digitization is anticipated to drive the growth of digital out of home market. However, complex and expensive digital signage coupled with rise in trend of online/broadcast advertisement are major restraint that are projected to hamper the global market. On the contrary, surge in urbanization across emerging economies globally is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the digital out of home industry during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
- This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital out of home market analysis from 2020 to 2031 to identify the prevailing digital out of home market opportunities.
- The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
- Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.
- In-depth analysis of the digital out of home market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.
- Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.
- Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.
- The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital out of home market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.
Key Market Segments
By End-User
- Automotive
- Personal Care and Households
- Entertainment
- Retail
- Food and Beverages
- Telecom
- BFSI
- Others
By Format Type
- Billboard
- Transit
- Street Furniture
- Others
By Application
- Indoor
- Outdoor
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest Of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
- Broadsign International, Inc
- Daktronics, Inc
- JCDecaux SA
- Lamar Advertising Company
- NEC Corporation
- Ooh!mediaLtd
- Outfront Media Inc
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- MvixInc
