DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2022--
The "Farm Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global farm management software market reached a value of US$ 2.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Ag Leader Technology
- AGCO Corporation
- AgJunction Inc.
- AGRIVI
- Corteva Inc.
- Deere & Company
- DeLaval
- Microsoft Corporation
- Raven Industries Inc. (CNH Industrial N.V.)
- RELX Group plc
- Syngenta (China National Chemical Corporation)
- The Climate Corporation (Bayer AG)
- Topcon Corporation
- Trimble Inc.
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Farm management software helps manage the everyday operations of farming professionals. It automates the recording and storage of farm data, monitors and analyzes farm activities and consumption, and tracks business expenses and farm budgets. It also offers farm financial management with accounting programs, farm planning, and procurement functionality and marketing and budgeting tools. Besides this, it assists in centralizing, managing, and optimizing the production activities and operations of farms. As it allows farmers to become strategic and efficient in their daily farm-related tasks and responsibilities, the demand for farm management software is escalating around the world.
There is a considerable shortage of food across the globe due to the increasing global population. This, in confluence with disruptions caused in the supply chain on account of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for farm management software. It provides predictive analytics and insightful outputs to assist efficient crop growth and animal health.
Apart from this, there is an acute shortage of skilled laborers and arable land, which is positively influencing the need for productive and data-driven insights to optimize crop yields. Furthermore, due to the rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of numerous countries are imposing stringent regulations on the usage of crop protection chemicals, which in turn, is positively influencing the sales of farm management software worldwide to increase productivity and the return on investment (ROI).
Moreover, leading market players are continuously funding research and development (R&D) activities to introduce effective drones with enhanced overall productivity. This, along with the growing technological advancements, such as the integration of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), is anticipated to impel the market.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global farm management software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global farm management software market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the agriculture type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment mode?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the service?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global farm management software market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Farm Management Software Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Agriculture Type
7 Market Breakup by Deployment Mode
8 Market Breakup by Service
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eq4w5x
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005226/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/30/2022 08:06 AM/DISC: 05/30/2022 08:06 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220530005226/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.