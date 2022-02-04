DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 4, 2022--
The Global Fiber Optic Collimating Lens Market size was estimated at USD 558.38 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 628.18 million in 2021, at a CAGR 12.93% to reach USD 1,308.19 million by 2027.
This research report categorizes the Fiber Optic Collimating Lens to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapidly growing companion animal population
- Increasing demand for pet insurance and increasing pet care expenditure
- Growing prevalence of animal diseases
Restraints
- High cost of instruments and procedures
Opportunities
- Untapped emerging markets in developing countries
- Technological advancements in veterinary ultrasound
Challenges
- Low animal health awareness in developing countries
Companies Mentioned
- AMS Technologies AG
- Auer Lighting GmbH
- Avantes BV
- BMV Technology Co., Ltd.
- CeramOptec GmbH
- Changchun Sunday Optics Co., Ltd.
- Clarius Mobile Health
- Coherent, Inc.
- Daheng New Epoch Technology, Inc
- Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.
- DRAMINSKI S.A.
- E.I. Medical Imaging
- Edan Instruments, Inc.
- Edmund Scientific Corporation
- Esaote S.p.A.
- Fabrinet
- Fiberguide Industries, Inc.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Gooch & Housego
- Heska Corporation
- IMV Imaging
- INGENERIC GmbH
- Interson Corporation
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- Laser Mechanisms, Inc.
- Leltek, Inc.
- Lepu Medical Technology
- LightPath Technologies, Inc.
- Ocean Optics, Inc.
- OZ Optics Ltd.
- Promed Technology Co., Ltd.
- ReproScan
- Rochester Precision Optics
- Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.
- SCANLAB GmbH
- Scintica Instrumentation, Inc.
- Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- SonoScape Medical Corp.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- TRIOPTICS Gmbh
- Ushio America, Inc.
- Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co., Ltd.
