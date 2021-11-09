DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2021--
The "Fire Alarm Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fire Alarm Equipment estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Conventional Panels, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$724.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Addressable Panels segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Fire Alarm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.
Voice Evacuation Systems Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR
In the global Voice Evacuation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$357.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$450.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$813.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured):
- Ampac Technologies
- Bosch Building Technologies
- Fenwal Controls of Japan, Ltd.
- Gentex Corporation
- Hochiki America Corporation
- Hochiki Corporation
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
- Nohmi Bosai Ltd.
- Panasonic Eco Solutions Nordic AB
- Siemens Building Technologies Group
- Space Age Electronics, Inc.
- The Nittan Group
- United Technologies Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Security Systems - A Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Fire Alarm Equipment Market - A Curtain Raiser
- Current & Future Analysis
- Analysis by Geography
- Emerging Economies to Turbo Charge Future Growth in Alarm Monitoring Market
- Analysis by Segment
- Key End-Use Markets - An Overview
- Non-Residential Buildings
- Residential Buildings
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Fortunes of Fire Alarm Equipment Intricately Tied to the Construction Sector
- Developing Markets to Drive Global Growth of the Construction Industry
- Exponential Increase in Urbanization Fosters Growth
- Heightening Awareness of Safety and Security - A Key Driver
- Product Innovation Paves the Way for Advanced and Sophisticated Equipment
- Additional Technology Breakthroughs
- Wireless Fire Alarm & Detection Systems Gains Prominence
- Wireless Fire Detection Sees Tremendous Gains
- Wireless Communication in Alarms Systems - A Growing Trend
- Integration of Security and Fire Systems Gains Pace
- Advancements Drive Demand for Addressable Notification Systems
- Complexity of Fire Safety in Hospitals Make Case for Adoption of Advanced Devices
- Growing Relevance of Advanced Mass Notification Devices in Fire Safety
- Transition towards Cost-Effective and Affordable Solutions - A Boon for Consumers and Manufacturers Alike
- Monitoring Equipment - Within the Reach of the Common Man
- Demand in Fire Alarm Equipment Market Driven by Regulatory Forces
- False Alarms: A Challenge to Reckon With
- Competitive Scenario
- Regulatory Scenario
- Standards and Regulations - Their Prominence in the Global Fire Alarm Market
- Building Codes & Their Role in the Fire Alarm Industry
- Building Codes & The Disparities Shrouding Them
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
