The "Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is defined as a method of connecting a subscriber to an electronic communications network by using a wireless alternative to traditional copper cables. The initiation of 5G permits network operators to provide high-speed internet broadband to suburban & rural areas, supporting home & business applications where fiber is exorbitantly expensive to lay and maintain. 5G Fixed wireless Access (FWA) services will be revolutionary for developing nations as they can now take advantage of the internet. It has very high data caps or no data caps at all. These high-frequency narrow beams also allow a higher density of data exchange.
Market Drivers
The increase in demand for high-speed internet connectivity and broad network coverage with reduced latency & power consumption is expected to boost the growth of global fixed wireless access (FWA) market over the forecast period. The growing several improvements in network connectivity & related services from past few years will positively influence the market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Qualcomm Technologies had launched new 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform for homes and businesses. This platform is powered by the fourth-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. Also, 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform features the 2nd generation extended-range Qualcomm QTM547 mmWave antenna module which support for extended-range high power 5G sub-6 GHz.
Reduced latency & low power consumption are the most important factors expected to propel the global fixed wireless access (FWA) market growth during this forecast period. Self-driving vehicles, a mission-critical application that require lower latency (~1 ms at high speed) as capered to 4G networks (~50 ms). Low latency is the most critical network requirements in Internet of Things (IoT) applications like intelligent transportation systems, industrial automation, and real-time professional audio. 5G Fixed wireless Access (FWA) is expected to cater to the requirements of these applications by providing high-speed connectivity (10 Gbps throughput) and low latency (1 ms).
Market Restraints
High infrastructural cost is the major restraint which expected to hamper the growth of global fixed wireless access (FWA) market. 5G infrastructures are in the nascent stage, a number of companies as well as government bodies support the development & deployment of 5G technology with increased investments to carry out research & development activities.
Companies Mentioned
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Nokia Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Limited
- AT & T Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Siklu Communication Limited
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- Arqiva
- Ericsson
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Type
6 Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Application
7 Global Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Region
8 North America Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
9 Europe Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
10 Asia Pacific Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
11 Latin America Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
12 Middle East Fixed wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14 Company Profiles
