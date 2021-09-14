DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
The "Food E-commerce Market, By Platform (On-Premise and SaaS), Application (Commercial and Personal), Delivery Channel (Store Pick-Up, Home Delivery) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Food E-commerce market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Magento
- WooCommerce PrestaShop
- Shopify Inc.
- Walmart
- OpenCart
- BigCommerce
- OsCommerce
- Demandware
- SAP Hybris
The latest report on Food E-commerce Market understands market size estimates, forecasts, market shares, competition analysis, along with industry trends of Food E-commerce with emphasis on market timelines and technology roadmaps analysis.
Analysis of the global market with special focus on high growth application in each vertical and fast-growing market segments. It includes detailed competitive landscape with identification of the key players with respect to each type of market, in-depth market share analysis with individual revenue, market shares, and top players rankings. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long-term landscapes. Competitive intelligence from the company profiles, key player strategies, game-changing developments such as product launches and acquisitions.
The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the values to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also covers qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete pricing and cost analysis of components & products, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report also profiles all major companies active in this field.
Food E-commerce markets are segmented by platform, application, delivery channel and region. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food E-commerce market will be able to gain a strong position as this report will surely benefit their marketing strategies. The market analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region/countries and by application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Report further studies the market development status and future and Food E-commerce Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Food E-commerce Market by platform, application, delivery channel and region to deep dive research and reveals market profile and prospects.
Reason to purchase this report:
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global Food E-commerce market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and Food E-commerce market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels that are driving the global Food E-commerce market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, and resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global Food E-commerce market.
- Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top Food E-commerce market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2. INTRODUCTION
3. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Industry Segmentation
3.2. Market Trends Analysis
3.3. Major Funding & Investments
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.5. Value Chain Analysis
3.6. Pricing Analysis
4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON Food E-commerce Market
4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Platform
4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Application
4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Delivery Channel
4.4. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Geography
5. FOOD E-COMMERCE MARKET, BY PLATFORM
5.1. Introduction
5.2. On-Premise
5.3. SaaS
6. BY APPLICATION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Commercial
6.3. Personal
7. BY DELIVERY CHANNEL
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Store Pick-Up
7.3. Home Delivery
8. BY GEOGRAPHY
9. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Top Companies Ranking
9.3. Market Share Analysis
9.4. Recent Developments
9.4.1. New Product Launch
9.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
9.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
9.4.4. Rewards & Recognition
10. COMPANY PROFILES
