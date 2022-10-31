DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022--
The "Forensics Technology Market By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The forensics technology market was valued at $15,216.14 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $44,251.15 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2021 to 2030.
The forensic technology includes DNA testing, biometric devices, digital forensics, ballistic forensics, and fingerprinting analysis. Forensic technology helps in the investigation of criminal sites. The various samples collected through investigation are tested with advanced forensic tools. For instance, DNA profiling tools are used to identify individuals on the basis of their unique genetic makeup.
The increased incidence of crimes such as cybercrimes, harassment against women, and homicides majorly drive the market growth. In addition, proactive initiatives taken by government organizations, such as funding to support forensic research, are anticipated to drive the demand for forensic technology across the globe.
Moreover, advancements and improved accuracy of DNA testing tools has boosted the market growth. In addition, rise in pressure on investigating authority to clear backlog cases and outsourcing of case results by government of various countries drive the growth of market.
In addition, initiatives taken by respective governments to control cybercrime contribute in growth of market. For instance, in November 2020, the UK government launched a new National Cyber Force (NCF) to tackle the growth in problem of cybercrime. However, the lack of accuracy in the results obtained using these technologies may limit the growth of market.
Key Market Segments
By Type
- Services
- Products
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
- 3M Company
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Belkasoft
- Eurofins Medigenomix Forensik GmbH (Forensic Division of Eurofins Scientific S.E.)
- GE Healthcare (A healthcare division of GE company)
- LGC Limited
- Morphotrust USA (Safran S.A.)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- NMS Labs
- Ultra-Electronics Forensic Technology Inc. (Subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc.)
