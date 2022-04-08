DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 8, 2022--
The "Gaming GPU Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The gaming GPU market is expected to grow at 14.1% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The rising trend of gamification among millennials has led to the increasing adoption of a virtual world for video gamers.
Companies Mentioned
- Intel Corporation
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Nvidia Corporation
- ASUSTEK Computer Inc
- GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.
- Arm Limited
- Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
- Imagination Technologies Group
- EVGA Corporation
- SAPPHIRE Technology Limited
Key Market Trends
Console Gaming is Expected to Grow at a Significant Rate
- With the increasing adoption of esports and other types of online gaming, the rise of video games through consoles is rising and will show more growth opportunities in the coming years. As a result of this trend, connectivity and entertainment providers could target console gamers by offering console-related video service offerings, like fast broadband, live sports, and optimally monetizing the audience through OTT services. Video gaming developers could provide premium pricing for gaming subscription services, including access to esports events and original content.
- In December 2019, the Nintendo Switch surpassed the Xbox One in terms of lifetime console sales and, with new consoles for both Sony and Microsoft in the pipeline, Nintendo will have top spot firmly in its sights. The Nintendo Switch sets itself apart from its competitors by the fact that it can be used as both a stationary console and a portable device, meaning that gamers can play from the comfort of their own homes or on the go.
- Further, major game developers are also focusing on developing console-based games with high graphics quality, which contributes to the growth of the console gaming segment. Both Sony and Microsoft are prioritizing the refresh rates up to 120fps instead of trying to market the consoles as 8K capable, making the gaming experience seamless. Nvidia is even trying to move beyond 4K, with its monster RTX 3090 graphics card delivering 8K gaming for PCs.
- Console developers are also focusing on new product development to raise the bar of the competition in the market. For instance, Sony is trying to deliver 10.28 teraflops of performance, which is nearly 15 percent less than the Xbox Series X along with some fundamental differences in cooling and architecture, that enable Sony to deliver variable GPU and CPU speeds, with Microsoft sticking to the more traditional fixed speeds and closely competing in terms of 4K performance.
North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
- The rise in gaming across millennials in the North American region has been dramatic and swift in the past few years. In the United States, over 30% of video gamers pay for gaming subscription services, and more than 35% play online video games at least once a week (source: Limelight Networks).
- Major technology developers are investing in online gaming in the North American gaming market, further bolstering the region's market growth. For example, in the Q2 of 2020, Amazon ramped up its expansion into the video gaming industry with the "Crucible" game's release.
- Google is also opening its in-house gaming studio in Canada to develop games for the Stadia streaming service. Apple has also launched the Arcade subscription services, and Facebook has been strengthening its footprint in VR games with a significant number of studio acquisitions in 2020.
- Gaming GPU players present in the region are also focusing on developing GPU products, further driving the region's growth. For instance, in July 2021, AMD introduced AMD Radeon RX 6600XT series graphics products, harnessing AMD RDNA architecture's power while providing better performance with its 9.6 teraflops of RDNA 2 technology and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET INSIGHTS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Assessment of Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry
4.5 Market Drivers
4.5.1 Rising demand for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in the industry
4.5.2 Increasing demand for advanced displays with higher refresh rates
4.6 Market Restraints
4.6.1 High Initial Investment
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Dedicated Graphic Cards
5.1.2 Integrated Graphics Solutions
5.1.3 Others
5.2 Device
5.2.1 Mobile Devices
5.2.2 PCs and Workstations
5.2.3 Gaming Consoles
5.2.4 Automotive
5.2.5 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 FUTURE OF THE MARKET
