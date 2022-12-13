DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--
The "IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Process Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Discrete Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $452.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR
The IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$452.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$774.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.
What's New for 2022?
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and a Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
