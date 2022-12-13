DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 13, 2022--

The "IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Process Industry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Discrete Industry segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $452.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16% CAGR

The IIoT Data Collection and Device Management Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$452.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$774.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.7% and 14.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured) -

  • Advantech Co., Ltd.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • IBM Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation

