DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 7, 2022--
The "Immuno-Oncology - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Immuno-Oncology estimated at US$63.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$163.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.2% CAGR and reach US$143.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Immune System Modulators segment is readjusted to a revised 15% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $18.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR
The Immuno-Oncology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$28.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.
Cancer Vaccines Segment to Record 15.6% CAGR
In the global Cancer Vaccines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$19.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
