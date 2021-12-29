DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 29, 2021--
The "The Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is an experimental method that uses antibodies to locate specific antigens (markers) in tissue samples.
Antibodies usually bind to enzymes or fluorescent dye. After the antibody binds to the antigen in the tissue sample, the enzyme or dye is activated and then the antigen can be observed under a microscope. Immunohistochemistry is useful in diagnosing diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and others. It can also be used to distinguish between different types of cancer.
IHC as a crucial application of monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, helps understand tissue distribution of an antigen. It is used in the identification of enzymes, tumor suppressor genes, antigens, and tumor cell proliferation. IHC involves specific antigen-antibody reactions compared to traditional enzyme staining techniques that identify a limited number of proteins, enzymes, and tissue structures. As a result, visualizing the distribution and location of specific cellular components within cells is becoming increasingly important as an important technique in medical laboratories and clinical diagnostics.
Company Profiles
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Danaher Corporation
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
- Bio SB
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Abcam plc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Eagle Biosciences, Inc.
- Biocare Medical, LLC
- Biogenex Laboratories
- Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc.
- BioVision Inc.
Market Dynamics
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is anticipated to drive the growth of global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market over the forecast period.
For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were detected in the U.S. Moreover, according to data published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, globally, cancer was one of the leading causes of mortality, and in 2018 approximately 9.6 million deaths were registered globally due to cancer.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, Products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and market strategies
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, Product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global immunohistochemistry (IHC) market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Product:
- Antibodies
- Primary Antibodies
- Secondary Antibodies
- Equipment
- Slide Staining Systems
- Tissue Microarrays
- Tissue Processing Systems
- Slide Scanners
- Others
- Reagents
- Histological Stains
- Blocking Sera and Reagents
- Chromogenic Substrates
- Fixation Reagents
- Stabilizers
- Others
- Kits
Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Application:
- Diagnostics
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Diabetes Mellitus
- Others
- Drug Testing
- Forensic Applications
Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By End User:
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Research Institutes
- Others
Global Immunohistochemistry (IHC) Market, By Region:
- North America
- By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
