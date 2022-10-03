DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022--
The Global Immunomodulators Market (2022-2027) by Product, Applications, and Geography
The Global Immunomodulators Market is estimated to be worth USD 210.09 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 284.61 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.26%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Prevalence Rate of Autoimmune Diseases
- Awareness of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases
- Presence of a Strong Drug Pipeline Portfolio
Restraints
- Adverse Effects of Immunomodulatory Drugs and High Cost of the Products
Opportunities
- Growing Number of Clinical Studies and R&D Activities of Immunomodulators
- Advancement of Immunomodulatory Therapy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Challenges
- Regulatory Policies for the Approval of the Immunomodulators Medications
Market Segmentation
The Global Immunomodulators Market is segmented based on Product, Applications, and Geography.
- By Product, the market is classified into Immunostimulants and Immunosuppressants.
- By Applications, the market is classified into HIV, Oncology, Respiratory, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie
- Amgen
- Atox Bio
- Bayer
- Biogen
- BioNTech
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Horizon Therapeutics
- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding
- Johnson & Johnson Services
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- ResoTher Pharma
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
- Square
- Step Pharma SAS
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- Zeria Pharmaceutical
